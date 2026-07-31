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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:06 PM

At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northwest of Monteview, or 26 miles northwest of Terreton,
moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Clark
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

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