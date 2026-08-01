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Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 1:52PM MDT until August 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:08 PM
Published 1:52 PM

…GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND…

.A building ridge to the south combined with a trough moving
across western Canada will tighten the pressure gradient over the
area through the weekend creating breezy to windy conditions for
the weekend. This combined with warming temperatures and low
humidity will lead to high fire danger across much of eastern
Idaho.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Wind and low humidity can lead to rapid spread of
fire and more intense fire in receptive fuels.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

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