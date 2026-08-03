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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 8:51PM MDT until August 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

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Published 8:51 PM

Humidity levels have been rising steadily this evening, and will
continue to recover overnight. Thus the Red Flag Warning will be
allowed to expire as scheduled. Gusty northwest winds will still
continue through most of the overnight hours.

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