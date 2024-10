Chances of wet weather here this morning and tapering off later before we dry up Wednesday. We have lingering showers from a quick storm overnight and winds gusting to 20+mph.

Clouds break later for a moment this afternoon and a dry Wednesday. Highs remain in the 40's and lows are below freezing for the remainder of the week in the upper 20's . Wrap up the kids and be prepared for below average temperatures the remainder of the 8 day.