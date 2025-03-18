Sunshine returns for portions of Wednesday before another storm

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the lower 20’s. SW winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Mostly sunny in the Snake River Plain for Wednesday. High temperatures in the upper 30’s with winds around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts from the southwest around 20 mph.

Scattered snow for Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 40’s for the Plain. Windy, with a south wind around 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Partly sunny for Friday with a high temperature in the lower 40’s.

For Saturday, there is a chance of snow and rain with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 40’s.