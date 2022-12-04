Ja Morant has 21-point 3rd quarter, Grizzlies beat Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 122-112 on Sunday night. Morant added 10 assists to help Memphis win for the fourth time in five games. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 22 points and Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18. Memphis played without center Steven Adams (hip), the NBA’s leading offensive rebounder, but still finished with a 16-8 edge in second-chance points.

