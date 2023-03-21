The BOK Center celebrates 15 year anniversary

By Karen Larsen

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The BOK Center arena in Tulsa will mark it’s 15th year in 2023. The arena’s management team has already booked major entertainment acts such as Madonna, Zach Ryan, Jon Pardi and Chris Stapleton. Last week, Tulsa hosted the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championship for the first time which brought in fans from across the nation.

“Go Hawks! Woo!” “Husker Nation baby! Let’s go!” “Go Pokes!” Those were the shouts that could be heard Friday as thousands of fans filed into the BOK Center for the wrestling event. Many had never been to Tulsa or inside the arena.

“I think the arena is gorgeous,” stated one man. “I really like the light and open air atmosphere.”

“It definitely holds over 15-thousand people that have showed,” another woman said. “So, I think it’s nice. “

With more than 565,000 square feet for sports and entertainment events, the arena’s reputation is also growing since opening in August, 2008.

“The building has been nominated multiple times by multiple industry trade publications nationally and internationally for its success,” said Bryan Crow, Vice President and General Manager, BOK Center.

More than 9.2 million fans have walked through the doors since 2008, according to Crow. The welcome mat is always out.

“People travel a great distance to see the shows at the BOK Center, stay in hotels, eat in our bars and restaurants when they are here,” Crow said. “and they leave their money behind for Tulsa when they do that.”

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Mike Neal agreed the BOK Center has been a financial boon for the city of Tulsa.

“Year in and year out, we are at the top of the charts in concert ticket sales in this building,” Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer.

A number of performing artists return repeatedly including, DEF Leopard, the Eagles, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert who have played in Tulsa five times. Carrie Underwood has held six concerts, while Garth Brooks has performed seven concerts at the BOK.

With 2,442 event days already on the books, the BOK Center’s management team is focusing on the future with the continued goal of bringing even more fans to Tulsa.

Crow said there are plans being discussed to spruce up a few things at the arena, as well as developing a master plan for the arena and downtown Tulsa.

