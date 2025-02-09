Eagles beat the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KIFI) – The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX, at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

The final score was 40 to 22.

The Eagles offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, totaled 345 yards. The defense also capitalized on three Chiefs turnovers, with Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing two interceptions.

Hurts lead the team in rushing yards, with a total of 11 carries and 72 yards.

He went 17 for 22 and had a total of 221 passing yards.

The Eagles dominated the game with first downs, by having 21 with Kansas City having 12.

With their dominant performance, the Eagles take home the Lombardi Trophy.