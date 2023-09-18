Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Maher has delayed returning to his HBO talk show during the ongoing strike by writers and actors, a decision following similar pauses in the past few days by “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Talk” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Maher last week said he would bring his show back into production, but on Monday says he’ll wait because talks are scheduled between producers and writers and actors. Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, said Sunday she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later CBS’ “The Talk” did the same.

