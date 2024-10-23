Skip to Content
News

Georgia officer fatally shoots a man police say raised a gun during his arrest

By
Published 2:47 PM

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia officer shot and killed a man who authorities say raised a handgun during his arrest near Atlanta. The Lawrenceville Police Department says Terrell Laron Hoggro was killed Tuesday evening in Chamblee. Officers were trying to arrest the 59-year-old Hoggro on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault associated with two armed robberies in Lawrenceville last week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, says Hoggro pulled a handgun from his waistband as he saw officers approaching outside a Quality Inn in Chamblee. A Lawrenceville Police Department officer then shot Hoggro, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to prosecute anyone involved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content