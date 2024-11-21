Kenya cancels airport and energy deals with Adani group after the U.S. indicts the tycoon

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president says he has cancelled multimillion-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani after U.S. bribery and fraud indictments against one of Asia’s richest men. President William Ruto in a state of the nation address said the decision was made “based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations.” He didn’t specify the United States. The Adani group had been in the process of signing an agreement that would modernize Kenya’s main airport. It had also been awarded a deal to construct power transmission lines in Kenya, East Africa’s business hub.

