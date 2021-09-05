Body of US climber recovered from peak in Bolivia

AP National

By CARLOS VALDEZ

Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The body of a U.S. man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort. Rescue workers say 24-year-old Daniel Granberg died atop the Illimani mountain. Rescuer Sergio Condori Vallejos says the man’s lungs apparently gave out during a difficult trek across the mountain. His body was brought to a morgue at a hospital in La Paz on Sunday. Local officials said they did not know his hometown. Granberg had arrived in Bolivia two months ago and had climbed several other peaks.