Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syria capital, killing 13

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says two roadside bombs have exploded near a bus carrying troops in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing 13 people and wounding three others. State TV showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the Wednesday morning blasts occurred during rush hour when people were heading to work and school. Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half of its population, including five million who are refugees abroad.