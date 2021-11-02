Syria reports Israel air raid on military post near Damascus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s military says Israel has carried out an air raid that hit a military post on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus, causing material damage. The attack early Wednesday is the second Israeli raid to target areas near the capital in four days. The earlier attack on Saturday activated Syrian defense when missiles were fired during the day toward suburbs of Damascus, wounding two soldiers. A Syrian military statement carried on state media says only that the aerial attack Wednesday came from northern Israel and targeted a military post in rural Damascus. It offered no further details.