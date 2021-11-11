Pope urges European solidarity with migrants amid new crisis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is renewing his call for Europe to welcome and show solidarity with migrants. He says the diversity they’re bringing to the continent is renewing European cities as a “beautiful mosaic, which should not be scarred or corrupted with prejudices or hatred.” Francis didn’t mention the latest migration crisis at Poland’s eastern border during a meeting with European Catholic missionary groups. Hundreds and possibly thousands of asylum-seekers, most from the Middle East, have massed along Belarus’ border with Poland as a political standoff between the two countries intensifies. Francis recalled his own history as a descendant of Italian immigrants to Argentina and said that history makes clear that Europe is a common home to many.