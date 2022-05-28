‘Now I am a beggar’: Fleeing the Russian advance in Ukraine

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces press their offensive to take cities in eastern Ukraine, civilians who managed to flee have described intensified shelling over the past week that left them unable to venture out at all from basement bomb shelters. Some managed to make it to the town of Pokrovsk, 80 miles to the south, and boarded an evacuation train heading west, away from the fighting. Fighting has raged around the cities of Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. Luhansk and the Donetsk region to its south make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland which is the focus of Russia’s current offensive.