UK’s top court to rule on Scottish bid for independence vote

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court is due to rule on whether Scotland can hold a vote on independence without the consent of the U.K. government. The case has huge implications for the future of the United Kingdom. The semi-autonomous Scottish government has asked the top court to decide whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?” The Conservative U.K. government in London refuses to approve a vote. The five Supreme Court justices could rule that Scotland has the authority to hold a referendum, or that it doesn’t — or they could simply refuse to rule at all.

