Bolivian hospitals under strain as dengue kills dozens

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Hospitals in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz region are struggling to keep up with an outbreak of dengue that has killed at least 26 people. It marks the largest outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease since the COVID-19 pandemic. About 90 percent of the almost 7,000 cases detected since January have been in the country’s most populous region of Santa Cruz in the east. Two of the most lethal variants of the illness have been detected there. Fredy Rojas, a pediatrician at the Santa Cruz Children’s Hospital, says the hospital is full and that patients are sleeping in the hallway waiting to be admitted. He says many children are arriving at the hospital in serious condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.