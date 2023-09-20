Iran’s parliament passes a stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliament has approved a bill to impose heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them. Wednesday’s vote came just days after the anniversary of the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police for violating the country’s dress code. Her death in custody ignited months of protests in which many called for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy. The 70-item bill extends punishments to business owners who serve women not wearing the mandatory headscarf, known as hijab, and activists who organize against it. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.

