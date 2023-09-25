Here’s when your favorite show may return as writers strike is on the verge of ending

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tentative agreement between striking screenwriters and Hollywood studios offers some hope that the industry’s dual walkouts may be over soon. But when will your favorite shows return? Well, it’s complicated. Late-night talk shows — and talk shows in general — will likely be the first productions to come back on the air. Actors remain on strike, and that will complicate the return of filming on shows such as “Stranger Things” and movies like the “Deadpool” sequel. Before shooting starts again on most projects, the 11,500-member Writers Guild of America must first approve the proposed agreement.

