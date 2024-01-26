Kenya’s high court rules that deploying the nation’s police officers to Haiti is unconstitutional
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s high court has blocked the U.N.-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti to help the Caribbean country bring gang violence under control. Kenya’s parliament had passed a motion in November allowing the deployment of 1,000 officers to lead a multinational force in Haiti. But High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled Friday that Kenya’s National Security Council doesn’t have the authority to deploy regular police outside the African country. The United Nations secretary-general’s special envoy for Haiti reported on Thursday that an unprecedented surge in gang violence is plaguing the country. The envoy said the number of people killed, injured and kidnapped more than doubled last year.