‘Whistling sound’ heard on previous Boeing Max 9 flight before door plug blowout, lawsuit alleges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An attorney representing passengers of an Alaska Airlines flight that lost a door plug in midair says a “whistling sound” was heard on a previous flight of the same Boeing 737 Max 9. Mark Lindquist is representing 22 passengers of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 in a lawsuit against the airline and Boeing. Lindquist writes in an amendment filed Wednesday that passengers on a previous flight of the Max 9 reported the whistling sound to the flight crew. According to the complaint, a pilot checked cockpit instruments and found readings to be normal. And no further action was taken. Boeing declined to comment. Alaska said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

