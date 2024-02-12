A Dutch court orders Netherlands to stop all exports of F-35 parts to Israel, citing the war in Gaza

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges in the Netherlands have ordered the Dutch government to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violations of international law. A trio of human rights organizations brought a civil suit against the Netherlands in December. They argue that delivery of parts for the aircraft makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes. A lower court sided with the government in January. On Monday, The Hague Court of Appeals overturned that ruling and ordered the government to cease exports within seven days. The decision can be appealed. Government lawyers have said banning transfers of F-35 parts from the Netherlands would effectively be meaningless as the U.S. could deliver them from elsewhere.

