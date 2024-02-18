A high cost of living and lack of a pension strain teachers in Alaska. Would bonuses help keep them?

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Debate over school funding is dominating the Alaska Legislature as districts faces teacher shortages and in some cases multimillion-dollar deficits. Schools have cut programs, increased class sizes or had teachers and administrators take on extra roles. Teacher turnover is nothing new, and Alaska isn’t alone in struggling to fill positions. But the effects can be acute in high-cost, remote communities. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is promoting charter schools and a program that pays teachers bonuses of $5,000 to $15,000 in an attempt to keep them on the job. He questions whether simply boosting school funding will improve outcomes but districts say inflation has taken a toll on their budgets and they don’t have the resources they need.

