Nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria freed after two weeks

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A state official in northwest Nigeria says nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in have been released more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school. Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani did not give details of the release of the 287 students abducted on Mar. 7 from their school in Kaduna’s remote Kuriga town. Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a source of concern since 2014 when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state’s Chibok village.

