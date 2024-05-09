‘Where’s Ronald Greene’s justice?’: 5 years on, feds still silent on Black motorist’s deadly arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest on a rural Louisiana roadside in 2019 sparked outrage after The Associated Press published long-suppressed body-camera video showing white state troopers stunning, beating and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” Yet five years on, a federal investigation into the case remains open with no end in sight. Mona Hardin is Greene’s mother. She says she feels angry that other major civil rights cases from that period — including George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — have long ago been prosecuted. She asks, “Where’s Ronald Greene’s justice?” A Justice Department spokesperson says only that the probe remains ongoing.

