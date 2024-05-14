The ‘accidental hero’ gold medalist Steven Bradbury receives an Australian bravery award for rescues

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason more than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics. Bradbury has been presented with a bravery award by the Queensland state governor for rescuing four teenagers from rough seas in March of last year at a Caloundra beach, an hour north of the capital Brisbane. In 2002, Bradbury became known as the “accidental hero” after winning Australia’s first Winter Olympics gold medal. Bradbury was well off the pace in the 1,000-meter final when all four of his competitors crashed out at the final corner, allowing him to glide through to win the race.

