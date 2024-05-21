Skip to Content
No more cute snaps of Mt Fuji. A screen is up in a Japanese town to prevent tourist crowds

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese town known for some of the best views of Mount Fuji has completed construction of a large black screen on a stretch of a street to block the view and deter tourists from overcrowding the place. A particularly popular photo location was outside a Lawson convenience store, from where a photograph taken at a particular angle would make it seem as if Mt. Fuji was sitting atop the store roof. The tourists even dubbed the spot “Mt. Fuji Lawson.” But the townspeople were unhappy as visitors swarmed the site. The construction was finished on Tuesday — and though some may be unhappy, there are planty of other great spots to see and photograph Mt. Fuji.

