Wisconsin house explosion kills 1 and authorities say reported gunfire was likely ignited ammunition

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police say one person died when a house exploded in southern Wisconsin. Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, says sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday after the house exploded just outside the city of Middleton. She says one person was killed and that the county medical examiner’s office is investigating. Schaffer says neighbors reported hearing gunfire and that authorities believe flames set off ammunition stored inside the home. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Local media posted images showing the home on fire after the explosion, which left a window and other debris scattered nearby.

