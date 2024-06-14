AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Virginia’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good faces a challenge from another Republican in the 5th Congressional District in Virginia. If Good loses Tuesday, he would be the first House incumbent to go down to a primary challenge this year, with the exception of one race in which two incumbents faced off due to redistricting. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Good’s challenger, state Sen. John McGuire. In the 7th Congressional District, Democrats will choose their nominee to replace Rep. Abigail Spanberger. In the 10th District, Democrats are choosing a successor to Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

