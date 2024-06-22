Coup-hit Niger was betting on a China-backed oil pipeline as a lifeline. Then the troubles began
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A pipeline project built with China’s support that would make Niger an oil-exporting country is being threatened by an internal security crisis and a diplomatic dispute with neighoring Benin. Both crises are as a result of last year’s coup that toppled the West African nation’s democratic government. Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world and was hoping to use the oil exports to shore up revenue and emerge from post-coup sanctions. Observers now worry that the stalled pipeline operation could halt the country’s overall economic growth.