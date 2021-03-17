Schiff dodges when pressed on interest in California attorney general position

Politics

Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday repeatedly declined to say whether he’s interested in becoming attorney general of California as speculation surrounds who will fill the post if Xavier Becerra is confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary.

Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “Prime Time” about his interest in the position, Schiff said, “You know, I’m not commenting. But I appreciate the question.”

“I am very gratified to see that it looks like Xavier Becerra will be confirmed tomorrow. I think he’ll do an exceptional job and I’m confident the governor will pick a worthy successor,” he continued.

Pressed on whether that meant he was ruling out consideration for the job, the California Democrat reiterated, “I am not going to comment.”

Schiff’s comments — or lack thereof — are likely to fuel fresh speculation about his interest in the post that has proved to be a strong launching pad for ambitious politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris. A final confirmation vote for Becerra is expected Thursday, and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of his replacement could come soon after.

Some social justice groups, including Black Lives Matter, have pressed Newsom to pick someone “who has an understanding of the impact of policing and incarceration on people’s lives and on our communities.”

“We urge you to gain our trust and support by appointing someone who has worked throughout their career to uplift the people of California,” a list of criminal justice and racial justice groups added in an open letter to the governor last month.

After attending Harvard Law School, Schiff worked as an assistant US attorney in California, where he persuaded a jury to convict an FBI agent of selling secrets to the Russians. Then he was elected to the California state Senate before setting his sights on the US House.

He kept a low profile during his early years in Congress, but rose to prominence in 2014 as one of the Democrats on the Republican-led committee investigating the Benghazi attack, and again in 2019 for his leading role in the House impeachment investigation into then-President Donald Trump.