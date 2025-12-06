Reed Gym hosts first college swim meet in 6 years

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State's Reed Gym Pool hosted it's first collegiate competition in 6 years this Saturday, December 6th. The ISU Swim club hosted Boise State, Utah State, and Weber State for the Bengal Invitational meet. The pool at Reed Gym hasn't been completely unused since the renovation though. It has played host to numerous high school meets since the re-opening in 2024.

Swim Club President Abigail Couch is working on building up the school's club. "I've been trying to really grow the club this year," she said. "So we've been having practice five days a week, been trying to recruit more kids from ISU to swim on the club." Now with the reintroduction of collegiate meets at the school, now is as good a time as any to continue building up the group.

This meet was a collaborative effort between members of the club, ISU athletics administrators, and intramural/club officials. "We kind of all worked together to organize this and hold off other club meets we'd seen or ran in the past," said Couch. "Honestly, I'm just hoping that the swim club members that are competing here can have a good time because it's been so long..."

The ISU swim club is certainly looking forward to hosting more meets at Reed Gym in the future.