Southern states see first snow of the season

Weather

It’s been more than 750 days since Atlanta officially recorded measurable snow. That streak may end this weekend.

Light snow was falling Saturday morning downtown and in parts of the Georgia capital’s northern suburbs, where about an inch could land.

To the north, up to 2 inches could come down a day after snow blanketed most of Middle Tennessee, CNN affiliate WTVF reported.

Meantime, weather advisories Saturday stretched along the Appalachians through the Carolinas, into places more accustomed to wintry precipitation.

High rain and snow accumulation totals are not expected from the moisture-starved system that by Sunday will push offshore.

Most snow in the Atlanta area is expected north of Interstate 20, which bisects the Southern hub.

Road temperatures should remain above freezing, though, meaning snow will stick only to cold, elevated surfaces, such as shrubs, grills and mailboxes.

Still, out of caution, the Georgia Department of Transportation began treating roadways Friday night.

The last time Atlanta got snow was back on January 18, 2018, making its absence the eighth-longest streak in National Weather Service climate records.

if Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport picks up at least 0.1 inches of snow, the record will be broken.