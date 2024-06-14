High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories with a few thunderstorms

A cold front late Friday and early Saturday is driving in gusty winds for Saturday.

For Saturday, look for Increasing clouds, with a high near 75° in the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. A few thunderstorms possible Saturday night with gusty winds. Overnight lows back to the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny for Sunday, with a high in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Monday with gusty winds. A high in the mid to upper 60’s.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Lost River Valley, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Lower

Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. WHEN…From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY: