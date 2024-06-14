High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories with a few thunderstorms
A cold front late Friday and early Saturday is driving in gusty winds for Saturday.
For Saturday, look for Increasing clouds, with a high near 75° in the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. A few thunderstorms possible Saturday night with gusty winds. Overnight lows back to the upper 40’s.
Partly sunny for Sunday, with a high in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
A slight chance of thunderstorms for Monday with gusty winds. A high in the mid to upper 60’s.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Lost River Valley, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Lower
Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
- WHEN…From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose
outdoor objects will be blown around.