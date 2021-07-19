Man facing additional child sex abuse charges

CNN - Regional

By WRAL Staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Holly Springs man accused of sexually abusing two girls was charged again after another victim came forward with new allegations.

Richard Andrew Kelton, 37, was arrested Friday on first-degree statutory sex offense.

Kelton was charged on Oct. 10 with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. According to arrest warrants, two of the charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in April 2012, while the third involved activities alleged to have occurred between May 2019 and last Friday.

He was previously released after posting $150,000 bond but was ordered not to have any contact with children unless a parent or guardian was present.

Kelton remained at Wake County Detention Center under $1.5 million bond after being charged again.

