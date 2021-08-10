Keizer officers cleared in shooting, suspect indicted

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) — A Marion County grand jury unanimously found that officers were justified in their use of deadly force in a shooting that took place back on July 28.

The findings released on Monday come from an incident that began at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28. That’s when Keizer police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind the VCA Veterinary Hospital located at 4815 River Road North.

Officers confirmed that the suspicious vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day and were able to see that a man standing next to the vehicle, later identified as Sean Beck, had a gun on his left hip.

As police approached the vehicle Beck got into the driver’s seat and failed to comply with commands and began shooting at the officers, who returned fire. He then drove away from the scene, going south on River Road, while police pursued him.

During the pursuit, Becky Dietzel, was hit and killed as she attempted to walk across River Road. Police say Beck continued driving until Salem police were able to use a tactical maneuver to stop the vehicle near Home Depot on Cherry Avenue.

At that location police fired a single shot and, after a standoff, Beck eventually surrendered and was transported to Salem Hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds. No police officers were injured.

Beck has been released from Salem Hospital and is currently lodged at the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bail. He is also being held on a fugitive complaint from Washington for a parole violation on a charge of attempted robbery in the second degree. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 17.

