Man accused of killing mother

CNN - Regional

By ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw County, MI (WNEM) — Joyce Humpert, 55, was found lying in a ditch along the north side of Swan Creek Road about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 when deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a well-being check.

She had obvious signs of blunt force trauma and had appeared to have been deceased for a period of time, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe her injuries and death happened on Aug. 6.

The suspect, 30-year-old Justin Humpert, is in custody at the Saginaw County Jail. He was arraigned on Tuesday and is being held without bond.

Investigators believe the motive of the crime is a domestic dispute. A preliminary exam will follow in the next 14 days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.