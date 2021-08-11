Police seek public’s help to solve case of man who was murdered in his front yard

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

ROB POLANSKY (WFSB) — A case of a man who was murdered while standing in his front lawn in Meriden remains unsolved two years later.

Meriden police sought to remind the public that they need its help in solving the homicide of Francisco Huertas.

They said Huertas was killed in his front yard on Allen Avenue.

“Although two years have passed, the department has not forgotten and is committed to bringing closure to the case and providing justice for Francisco and his family,” police posted to social media.

Officers said the police department’s major crimes unit has continued its investigation into what it called a “violent and brazen crime.” It said it has been attempting to follow up on every lead.

“We are committed to partnering with the community,” police continued.

They asked anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Erik Simonson via email at Esimonson@meridenct.gov or at 203-630-6318.

