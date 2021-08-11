Suspect walking on MAX train tracks assaults operator trying to help him

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in southeast Portland after authorities said he attacked a MAX train operator who attempted to help him off the train tracks.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 4400 block of Southeast 17th Avenue around 3 p.m. to a reported assault of a TriMet employee. While on their way to the scene, officers learned the suspect, identified as Jacob Miguel Romero, had been walking on the MAX tracks and blocking a train.

MCSO said when a train operator tried to help Romero off the tracks, Romero attacked the operator and stole the person’s backpack. Police found Romero and took him into custody. He faces charges of third-degree assault, second-degree robbery and interfering with public transportation.

The sheriff’s office said the operator’s injuries were non-life threatening. The operator has not been identified.

