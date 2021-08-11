Widow who allegedly faked pregnancy before vanishing has been located, police say

CNN - Regional

By Courtney Carpenter

BAYTOWN, TX (KTRK) — A Baytown family begged for their loved one to come home safely after she suddenly vanished. Now police have confirmed the 31-year-old woman is safe. At the same time, questions surround her disappearance, and the events leading up to it.

Elizabeth Jasso was reported missing after she left a relative’s home early last Thursday morning. Jasso’s mother-in-law, Blanca Gonzalez, told ABC13 that Jasso left their house before she went to the cemetery where her husband was buried. Jasso never returned.

Gonzalez originally said she was desperate to find her, fearing the worst since she believed Jasso was 40 weeks pregnant with twin boys. She thought Jasso was scheduled to deliver the babies just days later. So Gonzalez filed a missing persons report.

Gonzalez later said they believe Jasso faked her entire pregnancy before she reportedly disappeared on the day she was scheduled to be induced.

Officials with the Baytown Police Department confirmed to ABC13 that Jasso met with detectives at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They say she is safe, no foul play or crime occurred, and she was not pregnant prior to her disappearance.

Over the weekend, the family said they determined Jasso had allegedly faked the entire pregnancy, including buying fake ultrasounds online.

“The sister and the father said that, ‘You know she wasn’t pregnant,'” one relative said. “They figured that she was faking the pregnancy. She couldn’t even have kids.”

Gonzalez said she feels betrayed by her daughter-in-law and wants to know why. The family said they are still grieving the loss of Gonzalez’s son, Jasso’s husband, who was shot and killed during February’s winter storm in Baytown.

