North Carolina grapples with filling thousands of vacant nursing jobs

By Julian Grace

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — The pressure is being felt at hospitals across the Triangle. Each facing a similar dilemma of plenty of patients, but a lack of beds and a shortage of nurses.

As of Wednesday, UNC Health has 1,100 openings in 13 hospitals.

Hospital leaders said they’re hoping that job postings offering sign-on bonuses, relocation expenses and tuition reimbursement will get more nurses through the doors.

“We’re tired. We signed up for this job, but with going at full capacity [and] my colleagues that are taking care of COVID patients that are in the hospital … we’re tired. We’re mentally exhausted, and we’re frustrated,” said Dr. Robin Peace, who works at UNC Health Southeastern in Robeson County.

The Duke University Health System currently has 700 openings, and the Cape Fear Valley Health System has also reported nursing shortages.

“We have this additional stress … because of the lack of resources,” said Peace. “It just continues. It’s been 18 months. They thought the last surge was going to be it, and now, there’s this Delta variant that is so much more contagious.”

Nurses already on the job said they’re filling in the gaps.

“We are seeing a lot of mental burn out,” said Meka El, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association. “This has been a long, long battle for us. It is like a war. We are fighting an invisible opponent.”

El said a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine isn’t the only factor deterring some nurses who are out of work from applying for the current job openings.

“These staffing challenges, outside of the mandate, have existed prior to it, and just by what is needed to take care of what the patient population has been a challenge,” she said.

This week, UNC Health’s chief nursing executive shared that many nurses quit or retired during the pandemic, and some were concerned about contracting the virus.

For the nurses who stayed, they said that, while the concern never left, they continue on.

There is always the question about the risk associated with having [COVID-19.] Nurses are doing what we are called to do. We are stepping up and stepping in,” said El.

It’s not just nurses that UNC Health is searching for. The hospital system is also looking to fill 15 nursing assistant positions.

“We do need more nurses. As capacity is going up, administrators are looking for ways to meet the needs of the population we serve,” said El.

