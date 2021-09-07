Ida evacuees call conditions at one Mobile hotel “unacceptable”

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Moody

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Tonice LaPierre says that her stay at the Quality Inn was anything but quality. And her attempts to contact the business have been unsuccessful.

“When we opened up the doors to the room, the instant smell of stuffiness is what we initially said, but mold came to us. It’s like oh my God, we have to air out these rooms,” Lapierre said.

Lapierre is referring to her stay at the Quality Inn on Church Street. Lapierre and her family evacuated Louisiana due to hurricane Ida.

“It’s just indescribable. It was urine on the tank of the toilet, behind the toilet, on the floor of the toilet, and there was hair on the toilet,” LaPierre said. She tried bringing this to the attention of hotel staff. And when that didn’t work, she called the parent company Choice Hotels.

“I contacted choice hotels who indicated that well, it’s independently owned and operated. You have to speak to the hotel. You call the hotel numbers. The number tell you that due to technical difficulties, your call can not be completed. It disconnects you,” Lapierre said.

And she wasn’t the only one who had issues calling the hotel. When we tried, we got this message.

“Due to technical difficulties, your call cannot be completed”.

Lapierre is now back in Louisiana. Her concern now is for others who may end up in the same situation.

“If this hotel is still allowed to open and operate, so many people are going go through so many trials and tribulations for a decent room and decent night’s sleep that they won’t get there,” Lapierre said.

We called the hotel and emailed Choice hotels. They haven’t gotten back to us.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.