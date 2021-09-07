Man plans to start business with $500K lottery winnings

CNN - Regional

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A man from Genesee County scratched off the winning lottery ticket for a $500,000 prize.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his $500 Reloaded! ticket at Money Convenience, located at 3020 Richfield Road in Flint.

“I like to play new instant games, so I purchased a few of the $500 reloaded tickets that came out this month,” the player said. “I scratched the tickets when I got to my car and when I saw I’d won $500,000, I got a knot in my stomach and was really nervous. I had my friend look the ticket over to make sure I was seeing it right.”

The 46-year-old player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to buy a new car, start a business, and start college funds for his children with his winnings.

“I don’t know what to feel or think yet,” the player said. “It still doesn’t seem real!”

