Muslim teen speaks out after harassment at Chipotle restaurant

By ANGIE RICONO

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) — Areej Saifan, like many other teenagers, was just trying to work a part-time job while going to college.

She worked at a local Chipotle where she says an assistant manager repeatedly harassed her about wearing her hijab.

“Since July, my manager kept asking to see my hair and I kept telling him no and to stop asking,” said Saifan. “He kept repeating to see my hair and I told him to stop asking me, I wear this for religious reasons.”

Saifan says the man would not take “No” for an answer.

“I just turned back to work and he came behind me pulled my scarf down,” said Saifan. “I felt like I was exposed, humiliated, I felt like, why would someone do this to me?’

The assistant manager involved in the incident has been fired, but it wasn’t immediately. The action came after pressure from the Kansas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Kansas).

