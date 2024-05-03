Britney Spears says she’s moving to Boston in Instagram post

By Neal Riley

BOSTON (WBZ) — Is Britney Spears moving to Boston? The pop music star indicated she wants to make Massachusetts her new home in an Instagram post Thursday night.

Spears wrote “I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace” in a note shared to the social media platform in which she appeared to address a recent incident at a West Hollywood hotel.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the 42-year-old was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont Wednesday night wrapped in a blanket and holding a pillow after an ambulance was called to the hotel. ET said that according to a source, Spears is now home safe.

Spears wrote on Instagram that “paramedics showed up at my door illegally” and she felt “completely harassed.” She also said she wants “respect at this time” and “for people to understand that I am getting stronger everyday.”

Spears, a longtime California resident, was under a conservatorship for nearly 14 years before it was dissolved in 2021. Last week, she reached a settlement on attorney fees with her father and former conservator Jamie Spears.

“As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter,” her lawyer Matthew Rosengart said in a statement.

A judge this week finalized a divorce between Spears and 30-year-old model and actor Sam Asghari, the Associated Press reported.

The pair had been dating for about seven years and married in June 2022.

