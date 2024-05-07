North Carolina shooting witness recalls events from his porch, home left damaged

By Ed DiOrio

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — When shots rang out on Sunday in Hendersonville, it resulted in the arrest of Phillip Hill.

Hendersonville shooting witness recalls events from his porch, home left damaged

The Hendersonville Police Department confirmed that Hill was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Witnesses say it happened at a home on 1st Avenue. The man who lives at the residence, John Fox, was on his porch when he said multiple shots were aimed at his house.

“I was sitting out here on the porch,” Fox said. “I don’t have any protection. They ran up here one time with a gun.”

The victim is related to Fox. He said his relative was held at gunpoint.

“They threw him down, put a gun to his head and said they wanted the money,” Fox explained. “I don’t know what money they were talking about.”

Fox says Hill then turned his attention, and a gun, towards his home.

“They just took the guns and started shooting at the house,” Fox said. “Had to have been about six or seven times. They didn’t even look at me.”

No one was hurt, however Fox’s home was damaged by gunfire.

“I’m nervous,” he said. “I don’t know why they came here in the first place, and they might come by again.”

According to Fox’s family members, they were informed by law enforcement that Hill was out on bond.

Also, no inmate named Phillip Hill appears on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office app.

“I still don’t know what it was all about,” Fox concluded.

