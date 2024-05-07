University of Michigan donates several tons of items to community after spring move out

By Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — Each year, University of Michigan students donate or place unwanted items on the curb during spring move out.

A multi-pronged initiative by the university, the city of Ann Arbor and local nonprofit organizations aims to divert as much waste from the landfill as possible.

From bedding to storage, from shoes and yes, even ramen, U-M staff and interns spend each morning sifting through a mountain of items.

“We generally receive 9–10 tons of donations,” said U-M sustainability program manager Alison Richardson. “Last year, our total was 9.7 tons, and we haven’t totaled this year, but I would estimate it to be around the same.”

Richardson said the university works with six local nonprofit organizations that distribute the items to community members in need.

“And then the non-perishable food and personal care items to go the Maize and Blue cupboard, which is the U-M food pantry, which is available to anybody who needs it,” she said.

Student intern Samual Kocurek said this type of work hits very close to home.

“My mom actually runs a thrift store and food bank, so this is right up how I was raised, so it’s really nice to be able to do this for another community because I’m not from Michigan,” he said.

One of the local organizations that accepts donations from the university is the volunteer-run nonprofit House N2 Home.

CBS News Detroit caught up with volunteers taking unwanted items from a sorority house.

“We take things from students that would otherwise go into the landfill, and we’re so happy to have a truck full of things to take back and clean and get ready for our next client,” said volunteer Pam Fons.

House N2 Home has also been busy collecting items from off-campus housing.

“This year, we’re trying something new where we’re just having kids kind of flag us down in the street and we stop for maybe a dresser, and we end up taking the entire house,” said volunteer Heidi Ruud.

“And once we tell the students that it’s going to good use and it’s going to people exiting homelessness, they give us more stuff. We’ve had a really good year so far. This is our hardest week, but it gets us through most of all year. All of the stuff we collect from the students is extremely valuable, and we will use all of it very quickly to help people coming out of homelessness across Washtenaw County.”

