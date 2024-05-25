Serial slingshot shooter arrested after terrorizing Azusa for nearly a decade

By Dean Fioresi

AZUSA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A man that police called a “serial slingshot shooter” has been arrested after nearly 10 years of victimizing residents in Azusa.

Prince King, 81, was arrested on Thursday after officers were sent to the 900 block of N. Enid Avenue in regards to a quality of life issue in the area, according to a release from the Azusa Police Department.

A lengthy investigation revealed that over the course of at least nine years “dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter” who allegedly broke windows, windshields and almost hit people with ball bearings, the release said.

Officers with the department’s Directed Enforcement Unit served a search warrant in the neighborhood on Thursday where the incidents were being continuously reported.

“Ultimately, suspect Prince King of Azusa was arrested,” the statement said. “During the search, ball bearings and a slingshot were recovered from his residence.”

