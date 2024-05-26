2 in custody after illegal fireworks cause wildland fire, meth found inside Colorado home

By Kasey Richardson

Click here for updates on this story

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken into custody after illegal fireworks caused a brush fire, leading to officers executing a search warrant and finding meth.

The sheriff’s office says, on Friday around noon, deputies and the Grand Valley Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire in the area of Lodgepole Circle in Battlement Mesa.

Approximately one acre of brush and grass were on fire, which led to fences destroyed and several houses being in danger. Deputies and fire crews were able to put the fire out swiftly.

After the fire was extinguished, deputies investigated the incident and realized the fire was ignited by illegal fireworks, which led to a search warrant being executed on the home.

Deputies searched the home and discovered illegal fireworks and 16.7 grams of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office says two people were taken into custody on multiple charges, which includes fourth-degree arson and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.